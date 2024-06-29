Three held with foreign liquor worth Tk 2 crore

The Narcotics Control Department arrested three people along with large quantities of illegal foreign liquor worth about Tk 2 crore in Patuakhali early yesterday.

A lorry along with 26,880 cans of Chinese beer were seized in a raid at the toll plaza area of ​​Patuakhali Bridge on the Patuakhali-Barishal highway, said Patuakhali Narcotics Control Department Assistant Director Enayet Hossain.

The arrestees are Mehedi Hasan Rabbi, 23, of Nachnapara Chowrasta area of Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila, lorry driver Rubel Munshi, 27, of Barishal's Kaunia area, and Basirul Islam, 28, of Dinajpur's Fulbaria Municipality area.

Of them, Basirul and Mehedi are working for Patuakhali's Payra Power Plant's contractor Chinese company, Oriental Pearl.

Enayet said the consignment was seized based on a tip-off. It is believed that these beers came from China to Kalapara via Payra Port. This is the biggest consignment of illegal beer seized in Barisal division.

A case has been filed with Patuakhali Sadar Police Station over the incident.

Quoting the lorry driver, the DNC official said each can contain 330ml of beer and the market value of the seized beer is around Tk 2.15 crore.