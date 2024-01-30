Three of a family killed in their home in Sirajganj

Three members of a family were found stabbed to death in their home in Tarash upazila of Sirajganj today.

Police recovered the bodies of Bikash Sarkar, 46, his wife Swarona Rani Sarkar, 42, and their daughter Paromita Sarkar Tushi, 15, a college student, from their flat at Baroari Battola in the early hours, said Officer-in-Charge of Tarash Police Station Md Nazrul Islam.

They were stabbed to death but the motive behind the murders could not be confirmed immediately, the OC said.

Relatives of the victims could not contact them for the last two days and then they informed police. Police entered their flat breaking open the lock of the main door and found their bodies inside.

The bodies were sent to Sirajganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police are investigating the incident, the OC said.