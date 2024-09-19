Three DU students detained over mob killing

Three Dhaka University students have been detained over mob beating a man to death at Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall yesterday night.

The university's proctorial team detained the three and handed them over to Shahbagh Police Station, said its Officer-in-Charge Shahabuddin Shaheen.

Two of the detained were identified as Jalal Ahmed, former deputy secretary of science and technology affairs of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Fazlul Huq unit and a student at the university's physics department; and Mohammad Shumon, a student at the soil, water and environment department.

Both are residents of the Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall.

The third arrestee could not be identified immediately.

Earlier today, DU administration lodged a case after Tofazzal Hossain succumbed to injuries following a mob beating, said the OC, adding that the incident occurred after students suspected Tofazzal of being a thief.

The hall's provost Prof Shah Md Masum confirmed the incident. He said the proctorial team took him to the police station instead of the hospital after students assaulted him at the hall. He was later taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead around 12:45am.

"The university authority is fully cooperating in the investigation to ensure justice for the victim," said Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed.