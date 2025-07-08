Three DNC officials suspended over looting Tk 8.5 lakh in Tangail raid

Suspension followed a probe after a complaint was filed against them

Three officials of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) in Tangail have been suspended for allegedly looting Tk 8.5 lakh from the house of former councillor Saleha Begum in Bhuiyanpur upazila in Tangail during an anti-drug operation there.

The suspended officers are Inspector Sirajul Islam, Assistant Sub-Inspector Mostafizur Rahman and Assistant Sub-Inspector Ziaur Rahman, said Abul Hossain, deputy director of the DNC's Tangail office.

"An investigation was conducted after receiving the complaint brought against the three officials. They have been suspended as the investigation found the preliminary truth. If found guilty, departmental action will be taken," he said.

The suspension order, signed by Hasan Maruf, director general of the Department of Narcotics Control, was issued last night.

According to the order, in the wake of allegations of embezzlement of money from Saleha Begum's house, the three officials have been attached to the head office and suspended under Section 12(1) of the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018. They have been ordered to join the head office by this afternoon.

Former councillor Saleha alleged in her complaint that officers from the Department of Narcotics Control raided her house on the morning of June 18. After not finding any narcotics, they demanded Tk 20,000 for the cost of fuel for the car. She gave Tk 10,000 but they also asked her to send the remaining Tk10,000 through mobile banking and left.

After a while, the trio came back and started destroying the furniture in the house. After conducting a raid for about three hours, 10 bottles of Phensedyl were recovered.

They took Tk 6.66 lakh and Tk 1.80 lakh from her and her son's cupboards, respectively. When she asked why the money was taken, she and his son's wife were threatened. Later, their statements were video recorded.