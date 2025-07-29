Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Netrokona
Tue Jul 29, 2025 12:05 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 03:06 AM

Three to die for rape of teen in Netrakona

A Netrakona court yesterday sentenced three men to death and 10 years' rigorous imprisonment on charges of raping a 15-year-old girl and provoking her to die by suicide.

Judge AKM Emdadul Haque of the Netrakona Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict, court sources said. The convicts -- Apu Chandra Sarker, 31, Mamun Akand, 34, and Sultan Mia, 31 -- are from Thakurakona in Sadar upazila.

According to the prosecution, on September 3, 2017, Panna Akter, 15, from Thakurakona, went to a neighbour's house. From there, the three took her to a nearby fish enclosure at knifepoint and raped her. The next morning, Panna hanged herself in a room at her home.

On September 10 that year, her mother filed a case with the Netrakona Model Police Station.

Police submitted the charge sheet on May 5, 2018.

