Three to die for murder

A Sylhet tribunal today sentenced three people to death in a case filed for murdering a college student in Sayestaganj upazila, Habiganj in 2021.

Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal's Judge Shwapan Kumar Sarker gave the verdict.

The accused are Uzzal Miah, Md Jahid Miah and Roman Mohammad Shanto of the upazila.

Another accused of the case, Md Limon Miah, was jailed for three years.

Tanvir Hossain of Nasratpur village in the upazila went missing on January 24, 2021 and his father received a phone call demanding Tk 80 lakh as ransom.

Police arrested four accused and three of them confessed before a Habiganj court that they murdered Tanvir and hid his body in a pond.

Police said Uzzal and his father was humiliated by Tanvir's father in a village arbitration in 2015. To take revenge, Uzzal along with others committed the murder.