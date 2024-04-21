Three cases filed after mob beats 2 men dead in Faridpur

Ten people were detained and three cases filed in Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur on Friday night in connection with the killing of two brothers by a mob.

The father of the deceased filed a murder case, a local filed another case over arson at a temple, and an officer filed a case over attack on police, said Miraj Hossain, officer-in-charge of Madhukhali Police Station.

Around 7:30pm on Thursday, Ashraful Khan, 20, and Asadul Khan, 18, were beaten to death and five others were assaulted by a mob in Panchapalli area.

According to witnesses, the mob attacked the men, saying that they were setting a Kali temple on fire.

Quoting locals, Morshed Alam, superintendent of police in Faridpur, said some residents saw a fire on the clothes worn by an idol and thought that workers constructing a toilet at a nearby school had done it.

The mob then caught seven workers and confined them to a room of the school and tortured them, he added.

Two of the workers died during the torture, he added.

OC Miraj said police arrested a man soon after the incident and detained 10 others later for questioning.

Faridul Haque Khan, minister for religious affairs, yesterday visited the area and home of the deceased.

At a press briefing on Friday night, Faridpur SP Morshed said it was unclear if the workers had anything to do with the fire because there was no witness.

THREE CASES

Tapati Rani Mandal, 47, a resident of the area, accused unnamed people of setting fire to the temple.

Shahjahan Khan, the father of the deceased, filed the murder case accusing unnamed people.

Sub-inspector Shankar Bala filed the other case accusing 31 named and many other unnamed people of assaulting the OC and nine other policemen. The other complaints against the accused include obstruction of government duty, arson and damage to public property.