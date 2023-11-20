Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 20, 2023 12:31 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 12:33 PM

Three buses torched in Satkania

Mon Nov 20, 2023 12:31 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 12:33 PM
Unidentified arsonists torched three buses parked inside an automobile workshop in Satkania upazila of Chattogram early today, on the second day of the two-day countrywide hartal enforced by BNP and its allies.

No casualty was reported.

The incident took place in Keranirhat area on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway around 4:30am, police said.

Inspector (Investigation) of Satkania Police Station Md Ataul Haque told The Daily Star, "Three buses were parked inside a garage near Keranirhat model mosque. Arsonists set the buses on fire when the security guard of the workshop was sleeping.

"On information, firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the blaze." the inspector said.

Police also visited the spot, the police officer said.

"We are investigating the incident."

