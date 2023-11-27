Three buses torched at Natore filling station

Arsonists set fire to three buses of GM Travels parked at a filling station in Natore's Baraigram upazila early today.

This incident took place at Patwari Filling Station in Banpara area around 4:30am.

On information, firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

Photo: Collected

Police have also inspected the scene and said legal action would be taken against the arsonists, police said.

Contacted, Shafiul Azam, officer-in-charge of Baraigram Police Station, said supporters of the ongoing blockade set fire to the three buses. Those involved in the arson will be brought to book, he said.

The BNP and its allies are observing the second day of the two-day blockade protesting the announcement of the election schedule and demanding resignation of the government and general elections under a non-party administration.