Three BCL men hurt in factional clash

At least three Chhatra League activists were injured in a factional clash in Brahmanbaria town yesterday.

The followers of district BCL organising secretary Md Mohsin Mollah and the supporters of its another organising secretary Ruhul Amin Afridi scuffled during a meeting organised by the district unit.

Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury was present during the meeting in front of Samobay Market.

Police rushed there and dispersed the activists with batons.