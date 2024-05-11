Three BCL men hurt in factional clash

Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, B’baria
Sat May 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 02:22 AM

At least three Chhatra League activists were injured in a factional clash in Brahmanbaria town yesterday.

The followers of district BCL organising secretary Md Mohsin Mollah and the supporters of its another organising secretary Ruhul Amin Afridi scuffled during a meeting organised by the district unit.

Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury was present during the meeting in front of Samobay Market.

Police rushed there and dispersed the activists with batons.

