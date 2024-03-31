Three arrested with pistol in govt car

Detectives arrested three people with a firearm and ammunition, who were travelling in a government car, in Jashore yesterday.

One foreign pistol, two magazines, and six rounds of bullet were seized from Rajib Sheikh, 26, Jeelan Sheikh, 55, and Mehedi Hasan, 30, said Rupan Kumar Sarkar, officer-in-charge of the Detective Branch of police in Jashore.

Among them, Mehedi, driver of the official car of Agrani Bank Khulna Branch General Manager Maidul Islam, was driving the vehicle, the OC said.

The arrest and seizure were made as they were passing through Lauzani rail crossing in Jhikargachha, added the officer.

A case was filed with Jashore Kotwali Police Station regarding the incident.