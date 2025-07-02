Three arrested over worker’s murder in Konabari factory

Three people have so far been arrested in connection with the murder of a garment factory worker in Konabari, Gazipur city.

The arrestees are Hasan Mahmud Mithun, 28; Shafiqul Islam, 30; and Belal Hossain, 43.

They are all staffers at Greenland Garments Ltd, the factory where Hridoy, 19, a mechanic, was beaten to death on Saturday, said police.

Of them, Belal was arrested yesterday, Shafiqul on Monday and Mithun on Sunday, said Md Salah Uddin, officer-in-charge of Konabari Police Station.

"Mithun is a security guard, and Shafiqul's name appeared on the duty roster at the time of the incident. We believe they may possess crucial information regarding the murder."

"Belal was seen tying the victim's hands in CCTV footage of the incident," said Helal Miah, a sub-inspector at Konabari Police Station and investigating officer of the case.

Of the trio, court sent Mithun and Shafiqul to jail, and Belal will be produced before a court today, said police.

Hridoy was tied up and beaten to death early Saturday inside the factory premises.

The incident came to light after a video of the torture went viral on social media.

Following the incident, hundreds of enraged workers staged protests, blocking a highway for several hours on Saturday.

The factory has since been shut down indefinitely.

The victim's elder brother, Md Liton Miah, 36, filed the murder case with Konabari Police Station on Saturday night, accusing several unidentified people.

According to the case statement, when Hridoy did not return home after work, his brother and mother went to the factory on Saturday afternoon.

There, they saw the workers protesting outside the factory and learned that Hridoy had been killed on suspicion of theft.

Yesterday afternoon, the Bangladesh Garments and Sweater Workers' Trade Union Centre formed a human chain in front of the Gazipur deputy commissioner's office at 1:00pm, demanding immediate trial and exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing.