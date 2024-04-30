Three arrested over rape, blackmail of woman in Jashore

Suspects threatened to release video on social media

Police Bureau of Investigation arrested three youths over the rape and blackmail of a housewife in Jashore's Sharsha upazila last night.

The arrestees are Shariful Islam,19, Morshed Alam Shanto, 20, and Rifad Hossain, 19.

The victim filed a rape case against five youths, including the three arrested, with Sharsha Police Station on April 20, said a press release of PBI today.

PBI District Superintendent of Police Reshma Sharmin said the three of them will be produced to the court later in the day.

In primary investigation, the three admitted their involvement in the incident and disclosed the names of others accomplices.

"We are trying to arrest the other accused," she added.

According to the case statement, victim's husband is a truck driver and stays out of village most of the days. Taking advantage of this on March 10, their relative Imran Hossain, the key suspect, and four of his associates raped the woman at her house and filmed the incident.

They also demanded Tk 5 lakh and threatened to release the video on social media if they do not get the money, it added.