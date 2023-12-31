Three arrested for carjacking Uber car

Police yesterday arrested three people in the capital for allegedly carjacking a car after renting it out on Uber.

The muggers took away the vehicle from an Uber driver at gunpoint on May 19 and used the car to mug people in different areas of Dhaka for the last seven months, said Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (detective branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police at a press briefing today.

The arrestees are Abu Salek Jewel, 33, Mizanur Rahman, 35, and Sohag Howlader, 35.

They were arrested in a drive yesterday from the capital's Pallabi area.

The snatched car and a cell phone were recovered from Narsingdi.

On May 19, the muggers in-guise of passengers rented the vehicle owned by Md Mainuddin, who was also its driver, and took it for a trip to Gazipur. Later, they snatched the car and Mainuddin's cell phone near Diabari area at gunpoint, said Harun.

Mainuddin later filed a case with Turag Police Station in this regard.

Harun urged ride-sharing drivers who provide trips at night in the capital to be safe and remain careful.

"If any of us becomes a victim of such a crime, we should immediately report it to police," he added.