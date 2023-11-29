Threatening US envoy: Ctg court dismisses complaint

A Chattogram court today dismissed a complaint filed against eight persons -- including a union parishad chairman -- for threatening to beat US Ambassador Peter Haas.

MA Hashem, president of the Bangladesh chapter of International Human Rights (IHRC), lodged the complaint with the Chattogram Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court under Penal Code's section 500 and 506, said court sources.

Hashem is also a former leader of central Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

Later, Magistrate Salauddin dismissed the complaint under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)'s section 203, plaintiff's lawyer Md Irfan Uddin told The Daily Star.

The accused are Mujibul Haque Chowdhury, chairman of Chambal Union Parishad and the union Awami League convener; Faridul Alam, senior vice president of Maheshkhali upazila AL; and Iftekhar Uddin Babu, Sazzad, Ehsan, Farhad, Nasir, and Saiful.

According to the complaint, while addressing a party rally on November 6, Faridul threatened the US ambassador to Bangladesh.

From a political rally the same day, Mujibul Haque also threatened to beat Peter Haas.