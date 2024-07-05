Threat over phone: Journo files case against former MP

A journalist has filed a case against Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury, a former Member of Parliament (MP) from Chattogram's Banshkhali, alleging that he threatened to kill him over phone.

Journalist Shafqat Hossain Chatgami, who is also the president of the Banshkhali Press Club, filed the case with the Banshkhali Senior Judicial Magistrate Court yesterday, Advocate Mosharraf Hossain Khan, a lawyer from the Judge Court, confirmed the matter.

He said that after the hearing, the court accepted the case and instructed the officer-in-charge (OC) of Banshkhali police station to investigate.

According to the case details, on June 29, a discussion meeting was held at the Banshkhali Upazila headquarters to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Awami League. During the meeting, Abdul Gafur, the general secretary of the Upazila Awami League, said in his speech that the former MP Mustafizur Rahman had lied about building a party office.

Abdul Gafur further stated that the former MP had used the Awami League as a tool for personal gain in the past and warned that the Upazila Awami League would not allow any further manipulation.

This speech was published in the "Daily Chattagram Mancha" on June 30, just like some other newspapers.

Following this, on June 30, former MP Mustafizur Rahman verbally abused journalist Shafqat Hossain Chatgami and threatened to kill him over the phone.

Plaintiff Shafqat Hossain Chatgami stated, "I feel unsafe due to the former MP's threats. My life is at risk. I have sought protection from the court. The court has considered my case."