They took my child from my bosom

Says mother of 20-yr-old missing for over 5 months

A 20-year-old man from Dhamrai has been forcibly disappeared since August 29 last year, claimed his family at a press conference yesterday.

Speaking at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the capital, Momtaz Begum, the mother of Rahmatullah, said her son was picked up at midnight by men in plainclothes.

"My son had been suffering from fever for eight days. He was lying beside me in my bed. I had poured water over his head to bring his fever down. That is when they came and took him," the mother said.

"They literally snatched my child from my bosom," she lamented.

The family's home is in Boronalai village of Dhamrai, on the outskirts of the capital. Rahmatullah was the youngest of three children. Momtaz's husband has passed away. His elder brother is a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia.

Momtaz said, "My neighbours told me that our house was surrounded by armed men in black uniform. When they were dragging my son out, they put him in a minivan. A black Rab vehicle stood by."

Rahmatullah's sister Razia claimed that "Rab-4" was written on the vehicle.

She said her brother was not involved in any politics and had finished high school and was undergoing training to be an electrician.

The family went to the Manikganj Rab camp the very next day, but they were sent to Dhamrai Police Station. The police said they had no information on Rahmatullah and were asked to go to the Nabinagar's Rab office and the office of Detective Branch of Savar police.

The family said they returned empty-handed from all those places. "We tried to file a general diary, but police did not record it initially. We could lodge the GD only when a newspaper ran a report," said Razia.

Lt Col Mohammad Abdur Rahman, commander of Rab-4, told The Daily Star, "It is an old issue. We are not involved in any such operations. It could be done by other agencies or someone might have been using Rab's name as a cover. There are also incidents of using fake identities, but we can assure that we were not involved in such operations."

Mayer Daak, a platform of families of enforced disappearance victims, organised the press conference.

Its Convener Sanjida Islam Tulee said, "We don't want any more families to be added to our ranks. Instead, we want the disappeared to come back, and want our organisation to dwindle."