‘They embezzled and laundered Tk 200cr in 2 yrs’

15 of transnational syndicate held for duping 1,500 people with promise of jobs, loans through app, says DB

Detectives claimed to have arrested 15 members of a transnational syndicate, including one Chinese national, on charges of embezzling Tk 50 crore in the last six months by blackmailing and cheating people through luring them with offers of lucrative work from home opportunities or easy loans.

Cyber and Special Crime Divisions of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested them in connection with two cases filed with Hatirjheel and Kafrul police stations.

The arrested Chinese National -- Zhang qi Zhang, 60, -- was one out of a dozen associates staying in Bangladesh to lead the activities.

To target people, they used to make attractive advertisements on social media platforms, YouTube and even through SMS using random mobile numbers that would read something like, "Your Job request has been approved and the salary is Tk 2,000 or Tk 5,000 per day", followed by a web link.

Once anyone clicks on the link, their cell phone restarts and an app is installed, allowing the syndicate full access to the device. They would then retrieve the users' numbers, photos, messages, and password details, said Junaed Alam Sarker, additional deputy commissioner of DB.

A call would then come to the users' numbers from an IP or Pakistani number, saying that the user was given a loan of Tk 20,000 or Tk 15,000 and they would have to repay double the amount after a week, Junaed said.

The money would actually get deposited to the users' MFS accounts, he also said, adding that if users refused the proposition, the syndicate would start blackmailing them by using their personal information retrieved by hacking their devices.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (Detective Branch) of DMP, disclosed the findings yesterday at a press briefing.

"We recovered 29 mobile financial services [MFS] account details from the arrestees, in which there has been transactions of Tk 50 crore total in the last six months," he said, adding that the syndicate embezzled and then laundered at least Tk 200 crore out of the country in last two years.

Primarily investigation revealed that around 1,400 to 1,500 people in the country became victims of the syndicate, he added.

Investigators said the app was made in China, but its server is in Singapore.

The syndicate runs two call centres -- one in Bangladesh which communicated with Indian nationals, and another in Pakistan which communicated with Bangladeshi nationals, they said.

According to the FIR filed with Hatirjheel Police Station on November 18, a victim was forced to pay Tk 8,00,000.

Mohidul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of DB, said, "The arrestees used to hire people to open accounts in different banks using the details, in exchange for Tk 10,000 to Tk 15,000, which they later used to receive money."

"We are trying to know in which country the money was laundered to," he added.