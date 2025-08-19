‘They dragged my brother out of a shop and shot him’

Witness gives testimony at ICT-1

The elder brother of 12th grader Imam Hasan Bhuiyan gave a harrowing testimony before International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday, recounting how police dragged his brother out of a tea shop in Jatrabari's Kajla area during a demonstration on July 20 last year and shot him at close range.

Robiul Awal Bhuiyan said his brother Imam had taken shelter inside the shop amid police firing. "Then SI Sazzaduzzaman shot my brother in the leg, telling him to run away. As Imam looked back, ADC Shamim grabbed a firearm from another officer and fired at his lower body. The bullet pierced through.

"Finally, then Jatrabari police inspector Zakir Hossain fired multiple shotgun rounds," he told the court in a trembling voice.

He added that when Imam's friend Rahat tried to pull him to safety, police shot at Rahat and forced him to flee. "My brother lay bleeding on the street for half an hour, even though two hospitals were just yards away. He pleaded for help, but the policemen stood by, enjoying the sight of him dying," he said, breaking down.

Locals and journalists tried to save him, but were forced to retreat as police fired at them too.

Robiul was testifying in the crimes against humanity case filed against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, and ex-IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who has already confessed and turned state approver.

Around 10-15 policemen, including joint commissioners Sudip and Proloy, DC Iqbal, ADC Masudur, ACs Nahid and Tanzil, OC Abul Hasan, and inspector Wahidul Hoque were present when he was shot, he added.

Imam was later taken to Jatrabari Police Station, where five to six policemen -- including ADC Shamim, ADC Masudur, and AC Nahid -- stomped on his face with their boots, disfiguring it. He was eventually taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Robiul said Imam had over 200 pellet wounds on his body. He said their father, senior sub-inspector Moynal Hossain Bhuiyan, broke down upon seeing the body at the hospital and cried out, "How many bullets does it take to kill a person, sir?"

Imam, a second-year student at Government Adamjee Nagar MW College, had gone out during a two-hour curfew relaxation, telling his mother he was going for tea but instead joined the quota reform protests. Around 12:50pm, his mother was informed he had been shot. She later found only his blood and shoes near the Kajla footbridge.

Robiul said police refused to register a murder case despite repeated attempts. He went to the office of then DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, but he did not see him. He later visited Jatrabari Police Station, the Wari DC office but failed to file a case over his brother's killing.

Holding Hasina, Asaduzzaman, ex-IGP Mamun, then home secretary and police officers responsible, Robiul demanded their execution. The court also played videos showing Imam bleeding as police obstructed his friend from rescuing him.

Apart from Robiul, two other prosecution witnesses testified before ICT-1 yesterday, including the father of As-Sabur, who was allegedly shot and later burned along with five others in a police pickup near Ashulia Police Station on August 5 last year.

Enab Najej Jaki, 60, a retired garment factory officer, said his son had joined a peaceful student procession in Baipail when police opened fire. Around 3:30 pm, As-Sabur took shelter in a nearby house amid heavy shooting but later could not be reached. After searching hospitals, the family learned of burned bodies found near Ashulia Police Station.

Jaki's nephew and cousin identified As-Sabur by a charred piece of his t-shirt and checking his SIM card on a another phone.

He broke down in tears as a video was played in the courtroom, showing his son's body among others piled on a rickshaw van, followed by footage of the bodies being burned on a police pickup near Ashulia Police Station.

He blamed Sheikh Hasina, Asaduzzaman, ex-IGP Mamun and ex-MP Saiful Islam and other policemen and demanded justice.

Another witness, Jasim Uddin, who got injured while participating in a procession that came under attacks by police and members of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League in Rajshahi on August 5 last year, in his statement said two protesters were killed in the attacks and many others were wounded.

Defence counsel for Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal cross-examined the prosecution witnesses.