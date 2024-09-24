Their brutality unimaginable

Video shows men singing, dancing around youth they murdered

Twenty-year-old Sharmin Akter was recovering after losing her 24-year-old husband Md Shahadat Hossain, who was found murdered a month ago, but she spiralled once again as a heartbreaking video surfaced of the last moments of his life.

The 20-second video from August 14 in Chattogram showed the limp body of a young man tied to two poles. A crowd of young men were singing a local song and dancing around him, seemingly taking pleasure in a life slipping away before their eyes.

More than a month after the ruthless killing, the incident came to the fore after the video was posted on Facebook on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Shahadat, 24, a resident of the BRTC area's Boiler Colony under Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram. Originally from Nadna village in Noakhali's Sonaimuri upazila, he worked as a day labourer in the BRTC fruits market, said his family members.

The location of the assault was confirmed by police to be under the Akhtaruzzaman flyover near the Sholoshahar No 2 Gate area in the port city.

Police found Shahadat unconscious with multiple injuries in the Probortak area of the port city on the night of August 14. He was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The following day, Shahadat's uncle, Md Harun, filed a case with the Panchlaish Police Station, naming unknown persons as suspects. The motive for the murder or any prior disputes were not mentioned in the report.

According to the case statement, Shahadat had left home around 2:00pm on August 13, telling his wife that he would return by 7:00pm.

When he did not come home and his phone was switched off, his wife Sharmin began looking for him. It was not until the next evening that Harun saw a post on Facebook showing Shahadat's body lying near the Badna Shah Mia shrine in the city's Probortak intersection.

More than a month later, when the video went viral, Shahadat's family identified him and found out how he was killed.

"Now we can say he was brutally tortured to death in a planned manner -- he was called over the phone before the incident," said Shahadat's uncle Harun.

Shahadat's phone has been missing since the murder, said his wife Sharmin. "We want justice. How can anyone who is mentally sound torture someone to death while singing?"

Mohammad Solaiman, the officer-in-charge of Panchlaish police station, said CCTV footage from the area.

The investigation is ongoing, the OC said, adding that police are trying to determine the motive behind the murder and identify those responsible.