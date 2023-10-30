The promotion that will never happen

Constable’s death shatters family

Amirul Parvez’s elderly parents are yet to process the loss of their beloved son. Photo: Star

Three deaths, one of a cop, an opposition activist, and a ruling party member, all resulting from the violence centring Saturday's political rallies and yesterday's hartal. This newspaper reached out to the family members who are still struggling to cope with their losses.

Amirul Parvez, a police constable of the counter-terrorism unit at DMP, had a dream of becoming an assistant sub-inspector. He was also preparing for an exam for the promotion.

But he was killed in the line of duty on Saturday during a clash between law enforcers and BNP men at Fakirapool intersection in Dhaka.

He was the son of freedom fighter Sekander Mandal from Faizpur village in Daptior union of Tangail's Nagarpur upazila.

Parvez joined police in 2009. He lived in Dhaka with his wife and a daughter.

Talking to The Daily Star, Amirul's cousin Ataur Rahman said Parvez always had high hopes for his daughter and went above and beyond to ensure quality education for her.

His seven-year-old daughter, Tanha Islam, also wants to become a police officer like her father. He was her hero. Tanha was shattered after receiving news of her father's death, Ataur said.

"He was brutally murdered. The murderers should be brought to book soon," Ataur added.

Since the news of Parvez's death reached his village home in Tangail, the family house has been filled with grief-stricken relatives and neighbours. His elderly parents are yet to process the loss of their beloved son.

According to the inquest report, Parvez was beaten on the head and other parts of his body with sticks, rods, and bricks.

The deceased's body was handed over around noon yesterday. His funeral prayers were held after Zohr prayers at Rajarbagh Police Lines.

Police yesterday arrested two people -- Shamim Reza, convener of Palashbari unit of Jubo Dal, from Gaibandha, and Md Sultan from Demra -- in a case filed over the killing.