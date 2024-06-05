The murder plan was finalised at a Kolkata eatery

Arrestee ‘confesses’ to court

It was Tanvir Bhuiyan who lured the Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar to Kolkata as part of a mission to kill him.

He even assisted in the murder, which took place at a flat in Kolkata's New Town, and ensured the death by pressing a pillow to Azim's face.

Tanvir crossed the Benapole border and went to Kolkata on May 6 as per the plan, made by his uncle Amanullah alias Shimul Biswas, who coordinated the killing.

Tanvir took a room in a residential hotel named "Trishib" in New Town and held meetings there with Amanullah multiple times to discuss the execution.

He disclosed all these details in a confessional statement before a Dhaka court yesterday, said sources at the court and the Detective Branch of police.

After recording his statement, the court sent Tanvir to jail.

Earlier at noon, Mahfuzur Rahman, the investigation officer of the abduction case and also a senior assistant commissioner of DB, produced Tanvir before the court.

In his statement, Tanvir further said the killing was planned as per the instructions of Aktaruzzaman, who had been in India for some time and then returned to Bangladesh.

The last meeting, which firmed up the murder plan, was held at a restaurant named "O2" near the Kolkata Airport, in the presence of Aktaruzzaman. He is now in the USA, court sources said.

Amanullah, Mostafizur Rahman, Jihad Howlader, Tanvir, and Siam, among others, were present at the meeting.

About how the lawmaker was lured, the sources said Tanvir had assured Azim that arrangements were made to pay back all the dues of his business.

On Monday, another arrestee, Celesty Rahman, confessed before the court.

Meanwhile, a Bangladesh police team, which went to Nepal on June 1 following information that another suspect, Siam Hossain, was arrested, returned home yesterday. Nepal police arrested Siam, acting up on Bangladesh's alert.

However, there are complications in bringing back Siam due to the absence of an extradition treaty between Bangladesh and Nepal.

Siam might be handed over to India instead, where a murder case was also filed against him for the lawmaker's killing, sources said.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of DMP, who led the police team in Nepal, yesterday said both countries (India and Bangladesh) have the same intention in this regard.

"We are exchanging information. Whether Nepal hands over the accused to India or to us, there will be no problem in the investigation. The Indian police team came to interrogate the three arrestees – Aktaruzzaman, Celesty, and Tanvir -- in Bangladesh, while we went to India to interrogate Jihad Howlader."

He further said that Siam was close to the mastermind Aktaruzzaman.

"If Kolkata police gets Siam in its custody, it will be very helpful in getting more evidence. We'll also get the chance to interrogate him ourselves."

Addressing reporters at the airport, Harun said Siam went to Nepal via Muzaffarabad after abducting and killing the lawmaker in Kolkata, adding that MP Azim's phone was activated in Muzaffarabad as Siam used it to make some calls.

He further said they have received important information and footage from Kathmandu Police about Siam, which will be useful in the investigation.