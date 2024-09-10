Thakurgaon border: 14-year-old boy killed in BSF firing

Indian Border Security Force shot a teen dead along the Kantivita border in Thakurgaon's Baliadangi upazila early yesterday.

Jayanta Kumar Singh, 14, of Fakirvita Belpukur village, died while his father Mohadev Kumar Singh, and one Md Darbar Ali, 50, of Nitoldoba village were injured, said Firoz Kabir, the officer-in-charge of Baliadangi Police Station.

Quoting locals, the OC said: "Members of Dingapara BSF camp opened fire on a group of people when they were trying to enter India by cutting a barbed-wire fence around 3:30am."

The others in the group escaped unhurt, he said, adding that Mohadev and Darbar were being treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital in Rangpur.

Samar Kumar Chatterjee, local chairman of Dhantala union parishad, said 16 other Bangladeshis who went to India earlier in the day were detained by BSF.

After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, people, especially from the minority community of Thakurgaon and its nearby districts, have been going to the border to go to India, the police officer said.

The Border Guard Bangladesh and the BSF held a flag meeting at the Balia border in Panchagarh's Atwary upazila around 4:30pm following a request by the former.

Commanding Officer of BGB 50 Battalion Lt Col Tanjir Ahmmod led the Bangladeshi side while acting Commandant of Kishanganj BSF Battalion Jiten Dev Sharma led the Indian side in the 40-minute-long meeting.

The BGB strongly protested the killing and said the BSF could have detained the Bangladeshis and processed them for illegal entry or handed them over to the BGB instead of shooting them.

The BGB officials said they would not be patient and respond accordingly if such incidents recur.

The BSF officials in the meeting said that they opened fire as the intruders attacked BSF personnel after entering Indian territory, Lt Col Tanjir said.

Last week, a 16-year-old girl was shot dead by BSF in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar.

According to Ain O Salish Kendra, 31 Bangladeshis were killed by BSF along the border in 2023, of whom 28 were shot dead.