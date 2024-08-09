Thakugaon minority community protest attacks on Hindu properties

Several thousand people brought out a rally in Thakurgaon, protesting attacks on local minority communities, including vandalism, looting, and torching of their houses, temples, and businesses.

Under the banner of "Sammilito Shankhaloghu Chhatra-Janata" over 4,000 members of the Hindu community from all over the district gathered and demonstrated at the Central Shaheed Minar on Thakurgaon Government Boys' High School Ground this morning.

Condemning the attacks, speakers at the event demanded stern action against the perpetrators who were involved and compensation for the affected families.

Urging the people of the Hindu community not to leave the hard-earned independent country, they said, "This country is our country; we will live and die here."

At the last stage of the meeting, Belayet Hossain, upazila nirbahi officer of Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila, along with the army officers, came to the gathering and promised their safety and requested that they report over the phone immediately if any untoward incident was suspected.

Among others, Subarna Chowdhury spoke at the rally, while the President of the organisation Bakul Chandra Burman, presided over it.

Soon after the fall of the former government, miscreants attacked many Hindu houses, shops, and temples, which they looted, vandalised, and torched indiscriminately.