Tension high at Rangpur jail after prisoner dies in scuffle

Tension remained high at Rangpur Central Jail after a prisoner died in a scuffle between two inmates in the prison today.

The jail security fired bullets to bring the situation under control following several chases and counter-chases between prisoners and the jail security members.

The deceased was identified as Baharul Badsha, son of Bahadur Mia of Pirganj upazila of Rangpur, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Talking to journalists, Mohammad Mobasshwer Hasan, deputy commissioner of Rangpur, said two prisoners --Baharul Badsha and Rafiqul Islam --had a scuffle over a fruit at the jail complex around 8:00am.

During the scuffle, Badsha fainted. Immediately, the jail authorities rushed him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH), but the doctors declared him dead, he said.

As the death news spread among prisoners at the jail around noon, the prisoners started staging protests inside the jail. As the jail security members fired tear shells to bring the situation under control, the prisoners chased them. At that time, a chase and counter-chase took place between prisoners and security forces. Later, the jail security forces fired bullets to take control of the situation, jail sources said.

The people of Rangpur jail's surrounding places heard the sounds of gunshots. A shopkeeper in front of Rangpur jail seeking anonymity said he heard many gunshots since 12:30pm.

Traffic movement on Dinajpur-Rangpur highway was also suspended for hours.

Hearing the incident, Rangpur DC and Major General Shakil Ahmed GOC of 66 Infantry Division along with other high up officials of Rangpur went to the spot and started their effort to calm the situation.

The DC further said the security measures in and around the Rangpur Central Jail were tightened to prevent further trouble. The situation is now under control, he added.