Staff Correspondent
Fri Feb 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 01:31 AM

Ten members of mugger gang arrested

Their ‘big brothers’ won’t be spared, says DB chief
The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police yesterday claimed to have arrested 10 members of a gang over mugging and other offences during a drive in Tajmahal Road, Geneva Camp, and Basila areas of the capital on Wednesday.

The arrestees are Raja, 35; Md Jalal, 25; Md Mridul, 26; Md Jahangir, 35; Md Shamim Mia, 24; Md Shahid, 25; Md Shimul, 25; Monirul Islam, 27; Sohel Khan, 23; and Nur Mohammad, 20.

These youths, as well as some teens, are part of a gang that roam around following their "big brothers" in the day.

— Harun Or Rashid DB chief

Each of them faces multiple charges, with Raja alone having 11 cases lodged against him while Mridul has four.

These youths, as well as some teens, are part of a gang that roams around following their "big brothers" in the day, said Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner of DB, during a briefing yesterday.

However, after dusk, they operate in small groups as muggers, armed with machetes and other local weapons, snatching away cellphones and other belongings from individuals riding human hauliers.

Drivers and helpers of these vehicles are also often part of this nexus operating in Dhaka's Uttara and Mohammadpur areas, said the DB chief.

Following complaints made by residents of the areas, DB's Tejgaon Division initiated investigations, leading to arrest of the 10 gang members, he also said.

"We have got names of some of their 'big brothers'... they will not be spared," said Harun. "Forty specialised DB teams will continue this crackdown across all areas of the capital," he added.

