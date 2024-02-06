Ten to die for rape of woman in Subarnachar

The accused are being taken to a court. Photo: Star

A Noakhali court yesterday sentenced 10 people, including the prime accused, to death and six others to life imprisonment in a case filed over the rape of a homemaker in Subarnachar upazila on the night of the 11th parliamentary election on December 30, 2018.

The court also fined those sentenced to life in prison with Tk 50,000 each, in default of which they will have to serve two additional years in jail.

The verdict marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for rape victims, particularly in addressing cases of post-election rape incidents.

The death row convicts are Ruhul Amin, Hasan Ali Dulu, Sohel, Swapan, Ibrahim Khalil, Abul Hossain Abu, Salauddin, Jasim Uddin, Murad, and Jamal alias Henchu.

On the other hand, those who were sentenced to life are Md Hanif, Md Chowdhury, Badsha Alam alias Basu, Mosharraf, Mintu alias Helal, and Md Sohel.

Judge Fatema Ferdous of the Noakhali Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 delivered the verdict in a crowded courtroom around 12:30pm.

THE CASE

The woman, a mother of four, was raped at Char Jubilee village in the upazila on December 30, 2018, by a group of 10 to 12 men allegedly under the order of Ruhul Amin, a former member of Char Jubilee Union Parishad and the then publicity secretary of Subarnachar upazila Awami League.

According to the victim, she was gang-raped for casting her vote for "sheaf of paddy", the electoral symbol of the BNP, in the 11th national election.

Her husband filed the case with the Char Jabbar Police Station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on December 31, 2018.

On March 27, 2019, the Detective Branch of police pressed charges against 16 people, including Ruhul, who was expelled from AL following the incident.

Public Prosecutor Saleh Ahmed Sohel Khan told The Daily Star that in this case, the state has recorded the testimonies of 23 witnesses.

"Charges were framed against 16 individuals, including Ruhul Amin. Police have arrested 15 of them. However, Mintu, alias Helal, 28, is absconding. The court has directed the Noakhali superintendent of police to arrest him as soon as possible."

PLAINTIFF STILL INSECURE

Though the plaintiff was satisfied with the judgement, his family has been living in fear and insecurity.

"We want the court order to be executed quickly. We feel unsafe and need the state to protect us."

After the verdict, the victim told this newspaper, "I trust the court and I'm happy with the verdict. But it needs to be executed soon. Right now, I'm very worried about my family's safety."

RUHUL'S WIFE UNHAPPY

Rupali Begum, wife of prime accused Ruhul Amin, along with her two sisters, Shahinur Begum and Maryam Begum, were present in court yesterday.

Following the verdict, Rupali expressed her dissatisfaction, saying, "We refuse to accept this judgement."

Rosina Begum, the mother of accused Murad, said her son worked at a local brickyard and was called out by Sohel and Chowdhury on the day of the incident.

"He is innocent. I want punishment for those who called my son."

COURTROOM DRAMA

Shortly after the verdict was announced, the 15 accused present in the courtroom collectively began shouting, expressing their dissatisfaction with the judgment.

Meanwhile, relatives of the accused who were waiting outside the courtroom also screamed and shouted.

Around 1:30pm, they organised a procession outside the court premises, chanting slogans against the verdict.

According to court sources, the ten individuals sentenced to death can appeal to the higher court within the next seven days.