Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Sun Sep 8, 2024 12:36 AM
Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 01:43 AM

Crime & Justice

Ten arrested over attempted robbery in Gulshan

Staff Correspondent
Sun Sep 8, 2024 12:36 AM Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 01:43 AM

At least 10 people were detained after attempting to rob a building in Gulshan-2 early yesterday.

Witnesses and police said around 50 people arrived on Road-103 on motorcycles and in cars before entering a building around 1:00am.

The building, "Finance Square", houses several financial institutions.

The robbers tied up the security guards on duty and attempted to carry out the robbery.

Upon hearing the hue and cry and receiving information, locals, along with police and army members, rushed to the scene, capturing 10 robbers while the rest managed to flee.

"They entered the building, tied our hands, and taped our mouths to stop us from calling for help. They took our wallets and mobile phones," a security guard told reporters.

The robbers destroyed the CCTV cameras shortly after entering, the guard added.

However, one security guard managed to escape and inform the police.

Md Razu, Inspector (Investigation) of Gulshan Police Station, confirmed that at least 10 suspects were detained in connection with the attempted robbery.

"We are verifying their identities and involvement," he said.

