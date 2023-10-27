Teesta Irrigation Project: Illegal sand lifting, tree felling rampant

Illegal sand lifting and tree felling have allegedly been going on in the Bangladesh Water Development Board's Teesta Irrigation Project area in Nilphamari.

After the project was commissioned in 1998, the forest department reached an agreement with BWDB and planted thousands of trees on the embankments of different canals.

Now, some unscrupulous groups have adopted a strategy to illegally lift sand from the embankments and also uproot the trees to sell the sand and wood at high prices.

Due to this, the embankments of vital irrigation canals may collapse at any moment, causing inundation of vast areas of aman paddy fields and homesteads in villages under Dimla, Jaldhaka and Sadar upazilas of the district, fear locals.

The 18km long and 278-feet wide main irrigation canal of the project -- originating from Teesta River near Teesta Barrage at Dalia area in Dimla upazila and stretching till Dundidari areas in Jaldhaka upazila -- is the worst affected.

Visiting the main irrigation canal recently, this correspondent found 5-10 feet deep ditches -- with an average length of 100-150 feet -- have been created in at least 20 spots due to this unlawful practice.

Most trees in the area have already disappeared.

Amit Ali, 28, a resident of Uttor Kakra village in Dimla, said, "Influential people from nearby Jaldhaka town, Shutibari Bazar and other places are lifting the sand using tractors. Their local agents later remove the fallen trees when BWDB officials are not around."

Some locals, requesting anonymity, alleged that local ruling Awami League leader Lebu Mia of Khalisha Chapani union in Dimla upazila is one of those involved in this malpractice.

Few days ago, Lebu Mia's men dug up a deep ditch from the edge of the main irrigation canal near Bagherpul to extract sand, they also alleged.

On information, BWDB authorities in Dalia directed Lebu Mia to repair the damage instantly.

He then filled up the ditch.

Contacted, Lebu Mia denied the allegations.

"My employees mistakenly dug up the ditch beside the canal as there was no BWDB demarcation there. As soon as I was aware of it, I filled it up," he said.

"Sand lifting and tree felling from the canal embankments is a crime. The authorities, in some incidents, filed cases but due to their mishandling of the legal procedure, offenders escaped punishment," said Moinul Islam, former chairman of Khalisha Chapani union parishad.

Azizul Islam, president of Teesta Irrigation Project Water Management Association, said, "In previous meetings with BWDB, we proposed that they hand over canal embankments to us so that we can do fish farming and irrigation while also protecting the area."

Asfauddoula Prince, executive engineer of BWDB's Dalia division, said they have a manpower shortage, which makes it difficult for them to curb these criminal activities.

