Teenager sued under CSA for Facebook post on religion

The teenage boy, who was beaten up by a mob inside a police office in Khulna last week, has been accused of hurting religious sentiments in a case filed under the controversial Cyber Security Act.

Nasir Uddin, a 42-year-old resident of Sher-e-Bangla Road, filed the case with Khulna Sadar Police Station on September 5 under three sections of the act, which is deemed by rights activists as repressive.

The boy says he is 15, but he has been accused in the case as a 19-year-old.

Asked about the matter, Kamal Hossain Khan, officer-in-charge of the police station, said the actual age of the accused was higher than the age mentioned in his birth certificate and other documents.

The boy was assaulted inside the room of a deputy commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police on September 4 after he allegedly made a Facebook post about religion.

Locals took him to the police office, saying that he hurt their religious sentiments. But they later beat him up, officials said.

Tajul Islam, the deputy commissioner at whose office the incident happened, said he tried to calm the mob by promising legal action against the teenager, but in vain.

Eventually, army teams had to rush there to help the police control the crowd.

An Inter Services Public Relations press release later stated that the accused was admitted to a hospital and treated under army supervision.