Teen stalker kills 2 women in their home

Suspect arrested, murder weapon recovered

The Detective Branch (DB) of police yesterday detained the prime suspect in a case filed over the killing of an elderly woman and her granddaughter-in-law in Bogura.

The accused, a 17-year-old, was arrested from the passport office area in the town, said Inspector Iqbal Bahar of DB police.

Following his arrest, police recovered the murder weapon, a knife, from a water body in the area, he said.

However, during the recovery operation, tension mounted as angry locals gathered around the police microbus, demanding that the boy be handed over to them.

Police quickly left the scene with him before the situation escalated further, a witness said.

The murders took place around 8:30pm on Wednesday at Islampur Harigari under Bogura municipality.

The deceased have been identified as Laili Bewa, 80, and Habiba Yasmin, 21, according to police.

The women were reportedly trying to save Laili's 16-year-old granddaughter from an attack and were fatally stabbed in the process.

"[The suspect] was enraged after the girl rejected his advances and stabbed her inside her home. When her grandmother and sister-in-law intervened, he attacked them with a knife and shot them," said Sub-inspector Gaziul Haque of Bogura Sadar Police Station.

The girl sustained multiple stab wounds and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said preparations are underway to file a case.