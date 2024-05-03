Teen stabbed to death in Sylhet

A teenage boy was stabbed to death by miscreants in Sylhet city's Chalibandar area this afternoon.

The deceased is Mohammad Ali, 17, son of Nur Ali of Bajitpur area in Kishoreganj and a resident of Chhararpar area of the city, reports our local correspondent.

Quoting locals, Shamim Uddin, in-charge of Sobhanighat Police Outpost, said a group of miscreants stabbed Ali near the Bhairab Temple in Chalibandar area around 5:00pm.

Later, locals took him to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The victim's brother-in-law Tajul Miah claimed that there was an ongoing rivalry among the teens in Chhararpar and Kamalgarh areas.

"He [Ali] was called by his rivals and was murdered," he claimed.

Shamim Uddin, in-charge of Sobhanighat Police Outpost, said the body was taken to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

No one has been arrested till filing this report around 10:00pm.