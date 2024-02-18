Teen stabbed to death in Mymensingh

A teenage boy was stabbed to death allegedly by a youth in Mymensingh's Gafargaon upazila last night.

The victim is Mustakim Mia, 17, son of Surjat Ali of Char Shakhchura village in Gafargaon, reports our Mymensingh correspondent quoting police.

Md Khairul Bashar, officer-in-charge of Pagla Police Station in Gafargaon, said, Mustakim went to a local village fair yesterday evening.

There, Mustakim had an altercation with Sajal Mia, 20, of Chowka village over a trifling matter around 7:30pm.

At one stage, Sajal stabbed Mustakim indiscriminately with a knife, injuring him critically, said the OC quoting locals.

When two youths -- Tara Mia, 19, and Babul Mia, 20 -- rushed to the spot to save Mustakim, Sajal also stabbed them.

Locals took them to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared Mustakim dead, said the OC.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, added the police official.

No case was lodged and none was arrested as of filing this report around 3:00pm today.