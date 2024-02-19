Crime & Justice
Teen stabbed to death in M’singh

A teenage boy was stabbed to death allegedly by a youth in Mymensingh's Gafargaon upazila on Saturday.

The victim is Mustakim Mia, 17, son of Surjat Ali. Md Khairul Bashar, officer-in-charge of Pagla Police Station in Gafargaon, said Mustakim went to a local village fair in the evening, where he had an altercation with Sajal Mia, 20, over a trifling matter. At one stage, Sajal stabbed him with a knife.

No case was lodged and no one was arrested as of filing this report yesterday evening.

