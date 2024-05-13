Teen stabbed to death after football match

A 17-year-old teenager was stabbed to death allegedly over a disagreement centring a football match in Jashore town on Saturday night.

The incident took place at Shankarpur Akbar intersection around 11:30pm, said police.

The deceased Noor Hossain, son of Nazrul Molla, was a first-year student at Jashore Abdur Razzak Municipal College.

A murder case was filed yesterday against Pocha, Kana Rony, Riyad, and Monir along with several unidentified persons from Shankarpur area, said Jashore Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdur Razzak.

"A disagreement took place between two groups in Shankarpur over a football match on Saturday night.

"While returning home, Noor Hossain was picked up by the accused and taken to a house in the neighbourhood. Then they stabbed him and fled the scene."

"Hearing his screams, locals rescued the victim and first took him to Jashore General Hospital. Doctors later referred him to a Khulna hospital for better treatment. Noor succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital around 11:30pm."

"We are investigating the incident," the OC added.

The victim's body has been sent to Jashore General Hospital morgue for autopsy.