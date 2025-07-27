Teen sent to jail for raping 4-yr-old girl in Netrakona

3 held over rape in Tangail

A Netrakona court yesterday sent a teenage boy to jail over the rape of a four-year-old girl in Barhatta upazila of the district.

Police arrested the 16-year-old accused on Friday afternoon after the victim's father filed a rape case against him, said Md Kamrul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Barhatta Police Station.

According to the case statement, the victim was playing in front of her house on Thursday afternoon. The accused took her to his house and raped her. When the victim screamed, the accused fled.

The victim then went home and told her mother about the incident. Her father later filed the case.

The victim was first taken to the Barhatta Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Netrakona Modern Sadar Hospital for advanced treatment.

In another incident, three men were arrested yesterday in a case filed over the rape of a woman in Tangail Sadar upazila.

The arrestees, Dulal Chandra, 28, Sajib Khan, 19, and Rupu Miah, 27, are from Brahmankusia Sutar Para of Tangail Sadar upazila, said police.

Dulal is a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver and the two others are hawkers at the Gharinda Railway Station in Tangail.

Quoting the case statement, Tanvir Ahmed, OC of Tangail Sadar Police Station, said the woman works as a domestic help in Chattogram. She went to Dhaka Airport Railway Station from Nasirnagar in Brahmanbaria on Friday night to take a train to Chattogram.

By mistake, she got on a north-bound train. Later, she got off at Gharinda Railway Station in Tangail around 12:30am.

When she informed the railway police of the matter, a member of the GRP police told auto-rickshaw driver Dulal to help her board a train to Dhaka.

However, Dulal first took her to an orchard behind the station and raped her. Later, Rupu and Sajib took her to Rupu's house at Brahmankusia, adjacent to the station, and raped her, he said.

The woman later lodged a case.

OC Tanvir said the three admitted to the crime during interrogation.

The victim was sent to Tangail General Hospital for tests, he said.

[Our correspondents in Netrakona and Tangail contributed to this report.]