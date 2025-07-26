Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Netrokona
Sat Jul 26, 2025 08:06 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 08:14 PM

Teen sent to jail over rape of 4-yr-old in Netrokona

File visual: STAR

A Netrokona court today sent a teenage boy to jail over the rape of a 4-year-old girl in Barhatta upazila of the district.

Police arrested the accused, 16, yesterday afternoon after the victim's father filed a rape case against him, said Md Kamrul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Barhatta Police Station.

He was produced before a court, which sent him to jail, said Netrokona Court Inspector Md Mofiz Uddin Sheikh.

According to the case statement, the victim was playing in front of her house on Thursday afternoon. The accused took her to his house, and raped her. When the victim cried for help, the accused fled the scene.

The victim went home and told her mother about the incident.

Her father later filed a case against the suspect.

The victim was first taken to the Barhatta Upazila Health Complex and later admitted to Netrokona Modern Sadar Hospital for advanced treatment.

