Teen killed while resisting burglary attempt in Habiganj

A teenager was stabbed to death and his elder brother injured during a suspected burglary at their home in Habiganj town early today.

The deceased, Johnny Das, 16, was the son of Nardhan Das of Diyanta Saha Bari area. He had recently sat for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations.

According to police and family members, the incident occurred in the early hours when Johnny noticed an intruder attempting to break into their house. He woke up his elder brother, Sagar Das Joy, and the two confronted the suspected burglar.

During the struggle, the intruder stabbed Johnny multiple times. Sagar was also injured while trying to subdue the assailant, who then managed to flee the scene.

The brothers were rushed to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared Johnny dead. Sagar is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Habiganj Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Sajal Sarkar said initial findings suggest the teenager was killed during a burglary attempt.

"We suspect the attack occurred during a robbery gone wrong. More details will be available after investigation," he said.

Police have launched drives to trace the suspect.

Filing of a case is underway, the OC added.