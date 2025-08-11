Teen killed in clash at Mohammadpur’s Geneva Camp; three detained so far

The victim, aged around 16, was a resident of the camp

A joint force conducted a raid in the camp and detained at least three people with machetes. Screengrab

A teenage boy was stabbed to death during a clash between two groups of alleged drug traders in Mohammadpur's Geneva Camp this afternoon.

The victim, aged around 16, was a resident of the camp, said Abul Alim, inspector (operations) of Mohammadpur Police Station.

There has been a longstanding dispute between the two groups -- one led by Mona Sohel and the other by Pichchi Raja, Selim, and Parmanu -- over drug trading, the police official said.

The two gangs had been fighting since this morning and, around 3:00pm, members of the group led by Pichchi Raja, Selim, and Parmanu attacked their rivals, stabbing the teenage boy who belonged to the Mona Sohel group, he added.

Following the incident, a joint force conducted a raid in the camp and detained at least three people with machetes, as of filing this report.