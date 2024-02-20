Teen gangs and narcotics use pose serious challenges to youths: Rab DG

Teen gangs and narcotics use pose serious challenges to youths due to a lack of awareness about their repercussions, said Rab Director General M Khurshid Hossain today.

Addressing a book cover unveiling event as the chief guest at the Central Shaheed Minar, the Rab DG emphasised the alarming implications of teen gangs and drug abuse on families, society, and the state.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director Rab's legal and media wing, authored two books -- "Madoker Shat Sotero-Bangladesher Bastobota and Somadhan Sutra" (Narcotics 7/17: Bangladesh's reality and solutions) and "Kishore Gang- Kivabe Elo, Kivabe Rukhbo" (Teen gangs: How they came about, how to prevent) reflecting his experiences in the field.

Highlighting the significance of Moin's works, Khurshid said that one book delves into the emergence, causes, and prevention of teen gangs in the context of Bangladesh, presenting a comprehensive picture of this social issue through case studies.

The other book offers a detailed analysis of the narcotics scenario, shedding light on the detrimental effects of drugs, the profiles of users and dealers, and strategies for combatting this menace.

Expressing optimism, the Rab DG hoped that parents and readers would derive valuable insights from these two books, contributing to the ongoing efforts to tackle these pressing social issues.