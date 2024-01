The throat-slit body of a 16-year-old autorickshaw driver was recovered from a paddy field in Charlokka under Karnaphuli of Chattogram yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Md Arif of Moheshkhali of Cox's Bazar.

Police said Arif went out with his autorickshaw from a garage on Thursday afternoon.

Locals informed police after seeing the body. OC Jaheer Hossain of Karnaphuli Police Station said the body was sent to CMCH morgue for autopsy.