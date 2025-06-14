Teen driver sued for Ctg hit-and-run

An uncle of the boy who was run over and killed in Chattogram's Halishahar filed a case against the 19-year-old driver yesterday.

Tanim Hossain Rabbi, a student of Chattogram Government Commerce College, has been accused of reckless driving and killing a boy who was knocked off a bike in a hit-and-run.

Rabbi doesn't have a driver's licence and was driving his father's car on Wednesday afternoon when he hit the bike and tried to speed away, locals and police said.

Osman Gani Sakib, who worked as a caretaker of a residential building in the area, died on the spot.

"The victim's relative filed a case under Section 105 of the Road Transport Act 2018. Police sent the accused to the court and seized the vehicle," said Mohammad Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Halishahar Police Station.

Sub-Inspector Abu Sayeed, who is investigating the case, said, "We have yet to find any valid documents for the car. Residents of the area informed us that the suspect had a previous record of reckless driving."

He added that the victim's body was handed to the family without a postmortem.