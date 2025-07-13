Teen dies after drowning in Chandpur lake; murder case filed

Seven teenagers have been detained and interrogated in connection with the incident

A murder case has been filed following the death of a teenage boy from a lake in Chandpur.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin alias Tuhin, 17, a school student, said police.

His father, Ramzan Ali Prodhania, filed the case with Chandpur Model Police Station against unidentified persons this afternoon.

According to the case statement, Tuhin left home around 8:25pm yesterday for snacks. Around 9:45pm, Ramzan was informed that his son had been brought to Chandpur Sadar Hospital by some classmates in a severely injured state and was declared dead by doctors.

Later, he came to know that one of Tuhin's friends had called him from in front of their house around 8:30pm and took him to a dark spot near the railway line beside the lake adjacent to Hasan Ali High School field.

Around 9:30pm, following an argument, the friend and others allegedly began assaulting Tuhin, read the case statement.

In an attempt to save his life, he jumped into the lake. He swam to the middle of the lake but drowned.

Locals rescued him and took him to the 250-bed Chandpur General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, added the case statement.

Police prepared an inquest report and sent the body to hospital morgue for autopsy.

The father alleged that unidentified persons killed his son in a pre-planned manner.

A cousin of the victim said CCTV footage showed a boy calling Tuhin from near their house, which "proves" that the murder was pre-planned. They are demanding arrests and justice for those involved.

Md Bahar Mia, officer-in-charge of Chandpur Model Police Station, said a murder case has been registered as police found injury marks on the body.

The suspects will be identified and arrested, the OC added.

He also said seven teenagers have been detained and interrogated in connection with the incident.

During questioning, the detained teens claimed that Al Amin was attempting to swim across the lake as part of a dare or challenge. They said he drowned while doing so. They also stated that the injuries on his body occurred while he was being rescued and transported to the hospital.

OC Bahar Mia added that the detained teens were released into the custody of their families. The investigation is ongoing, and legal action will be taken based on the autopsy report and the formal complaint.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Abdur Rokib, superintendent of Chandpur police, announced to launch a combing operation in the town against teen gangs after this evening.