From teachers to con artists

Two held for embezzling Tk 4cr posing as education board officials

Two school teachers from Gaibandha and Rangpur stand accused of embezzling Tk 4 crore over the past five years. Their scheme? Impersonating high-ranking officials from the Madrasa Education Board to prey on unsuspecting job seekers. They also exploited the authorities of non-MPO madrasas with the promises of listing them as MPO organisations.

Jahangir Alam, special superintendent (Dhaka Metro-North) of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), revealed the details at a press briefing in Agargaon after arresting Asaduzzaman Manik, assistant headmaster of Phalgachha Secondary Primary School, and Abdul Gaffar, a retired teacher from Rangpur.

Jahangir said the arrested individuals obtained details from the Madrasa Education Board websites, then contacted educational institutions awaiting MPO admission, demanding Tk 12-15 lakh for registration.

They embezzled Tk 14 lakh from Purba Hazar Bigha Battala Senior Madrasa in Barguna, Tk 85,000 from Bagatipara Technical and Business Management Institute in Natore, Tk 11,60,000 from North Charmanika Latifiya Dakhil Madrasa in Bhola, Tk 2,70,000 from Mohabbatpur Aminia Fazil Madrasa in Jaipurhat, among others.