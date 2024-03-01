Teacher suspended for forcibly cutting hair of 9 students

A teacher was temporarily suspended for forcibly cutting the hair of nine seventh graders for not wearing the hijab in Syedpur Abdur Rahman School and College in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan upazila on Wednesday.

The suspended teacher is Runia Sarker, a biology teacher of the school.

One of the students' parents said, "I noticed my daughter was upset last night [Wednesday night]. When I asked her what happened, she told me her teacher cut her hair for not wearing the hijab. She was in tears and said she doesn't want to go to school anymore.

"If my daughter made a mistake, the teacher could've complained to me instead of taking such a step."

Speaking to The Daily Star, Sabbir Ahmed, Sirajdikhan upazila nirbahi officer, said, "We learned about the matter around 9:00pm [on Wednesday] and instructed the principal to take action against the teacher. We visited the school this morning [Thursday] and spoke to the authorities concerned. We issued her temporary suspension after we found the allegation to be true.

"As the teacher is appointed by the NTRCA [Non-Government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority], we'll also report them about it and urge them take legal action."

Mia Farid Ahmed, the school's principal, confirmed the teacher's suspension.

This correspondent tried reaching Runia Sarker for comments but found her phone switched off.