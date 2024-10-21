Teacher killed by 'robbers' in Narail

Robbers allegedly killed a school teacher in her home in Narail's Lohagara upazila early today.

Sabita Rani Bala, 55, headteacher of Char Daulatpur Government Primary School, was murdered in her sleep around 3:00am in her home in the upazila's Char Daulatpur village, said Ashikur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Lohagara Police Station.

The victim and her husband, Paritosh Kumar Mondal, used to sleep in separate rooms. Paritosh found his room locked when he woke up to perform religious rituals. He broke the lock of his door and went to check on his wife and found her dead, said the OC, quoting locals.

"The victim's face was covered, suggesting death from suffocation. Evidence at the scene suggests that intruders broke into the house by digging the eastern boundary wall of the property," the officer added.

According to the victim's husband, the attackers not only killed his wife but also stole gold jewellery, including a heavy chain, a ring, and a pair of earrings and bangles. They also stole a laptop from the spot, reports our local correspondent.

The body was sent to Narail Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. No case has been filed in this regard yet. However, efforts are underway to identify and arrest the culprits, the OC mentioned.