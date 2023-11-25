Tazreen Tragedy: 11 years on, road to justice not over yet

Relatives and members of several labour rights organisations bring out a procession in Ashulia of Savar yesterday seeking justice for victims of Tazreen fire tragedy. Photo: Aklakur Rahman Akash

It has been eleven years since the devastating fire at Tazreen Fashions, relatives of the victims and injured workers are still crying for justice, proper compensation, rehabilitation and capital punishment of the accused, including factory owner Delwar Hossain.

A fire at the garment factory in Savar's Ashulia on November 24, 2012, left 117 workers dead and many others injured.

On the 11th anniversary of the Tazreen tragedy yesterday, leaders and members of several labour rights organisations including Garments Sramik Sanghati, Textile Garments Workers Federation, Bangladesh Garment and Shilpa Sramik Federation, Bangladesh Garments and Sweaters Worker Trade Union Kendra, Garments Sramik Trade Union Centre, Bangladesh Sram Institute and Bangladesh Poshak-Sramik Trade Union Federation paid tributes to the victims.

Speakers at a rally, including victim workers and families of the deceased, said even after 11 years of the tragedy, injured workers have been deprived of rehabilitation or proper treatment, while compensation has not been ensured.

They also said the culprits, including the owner, have not been prosecuted yet.

Khairul Mamun Mintu, legal secretary of Bangladesh Garments and Sweaters Worker Trade Union Centre, demanded proper compensation for victim families and injured workers.

He said it was not just an accident, and therefore the culprits, including Delwar, will have to face capital punishment. The government and the BGMEA have been negligent in taking initiative to deliver justice, he alleged.

Many injured workers lost their ability to work, some are being critically ill, and are facing acute hardship. They need treatment and financial support, but neither the government nor the BGMEA are acting in this regard, Mintu said.

Rafiqul Islam Sujon, president of Bangladesh Garment and Shilpa Sramik Federation, said worker leaders like him are frustrated seeing that none of their demands were met even 11 years after one of the worst tragedies of the country's garment sector.