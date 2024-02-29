Tax waiver to Grameen Telecom: HC says NBR's rejection not illegal

The High Court in the full text of a verdict has observed that there is no illegality in the National Board of Revenue's (NBR) action that rejected the application of Grameen Telecom seeking waiver from the amount of payment claimed by the NBR as income tax for the 2011-12 and 2012-13 tax years.

"It appears from the Proviso to Clauses (a) and (b) of Section 160(1) of the 1984 Ordinance that passing an order under the aforesaid Proviso by the National Board of Revenue is a function of an administrative nature and, accordingly, the National Board of Revenue simply informed the petitioner (Grameen Telecom) that it has rejected the petitioner's waiver application by the impugned order on November 16, 2020 in which this court (HC) does not find any illegality".

"And, more so, latterly when the above-quoted details were supplied by the National Board of Revenue and, the same having been merged with the impugned order, there remains no room for any ordinary person, let alone for this court, to see any illegality or infirmity in the impugned order," the HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir said in the full text of the verdict which was released recently.

Earlier on February 12, the HC bench delivered the verdict rejecting a writ petition filed by Grameen Telecom, established by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, challenging the NBR's action to this effect.

Interpreting the HC verdict, Assistant Attorney General Tahmina Poly yesterday told The Daily Star that Grameen Telecom must deposit 25 percent of the money (more than Tk 200 crore) claimed by the National Board of Revenue for moving appeal before the HC challenging the NBR's action.

However, Grameen Telecom can file an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the HC verdict, AAG Tahmina said.

Contacted, Grameen Telecom's lawyer Barrister Mustafizur Rahman Khan told this correspondent that he can make a comment only after reading the full text of the HC verdict.