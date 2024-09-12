Crime & Justice
Tax scrutiny: NBR seeks bank account info of Aziz, Taposh

Star Business Report
Thu Sep 12, 2024 08:12 PM Last update on: Fri Sep 13, 2024 03:44 AM
NBR investigation on Aziz Ahmed and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh
Aziz Ahmed (Left) and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh. File photo

The National Board of Revenue has asked for bank details of five individuals, including ex-Army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed and former Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, for scrutiny of their tax compliance.

The three others are journalist couple Farzana Rupa and Shakil Ahmed, and former Election Commission secretary Helaluddin Ahmed.

NBR's Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) wrote to all banks and financial institutions, seeking bank account details of the five, confirmed a top official of the CIC yesterday.

Their income tax files will be examined to ensure whether they paid their taxes properly.

According to sources, the CIC will investigate their assets through field inspections.

"We have sent letters to all banks and financial institutions asking for all kinds of transaction information, including credit cards and deposits," said an official, seeking anonymity.

"After scrutinising the details, we can say whether they are involved in any money laundering and tax-evasion offences or not."

Meanwhile, the NBR has asked Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to submit the details of the investment of SK Sur Chowdhury, former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, in the stock market.

Journalist couple Farzana and Shakil have been arrested on other charges.

Earlier, the CIC also wrote to banks, nonbank financial institutions, BSEC, and the Department of National Savings, requesting bank account information of five business tycoons -- Salman F Rahman, vice-chairman of Beximco, Nazrul Islam Mazumder, chairman of Nassa Group, Mohammed Aziz Khan, chairman of Summit Group, Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, chairman of Bashundhara Group, and Mohammad Obaidul Karim, chairman of Orion Group.

Besides, Tax Zone-15 of the NBR sought financial information from 91 banks and financial institutions to provide details of Chattogram-based business conglomerate S Alam's family members and their affiliated enterprises, and Awami League leader Sheikh Selim and his family.

The NBR has intensified its move after the ouster of the AL government on August 5 following a mass uprising.

push notification