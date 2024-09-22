Tarique Rahman exempted from charges in DSA case

A Dhaka court today exempted BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman from the charges in a case lodged under Digital Security Act (DSA).

Judge Noor-e-Alam of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal passed the order.

On July 29, the state pleaded for fresh investigation in the case and today was fixed for passing order in this regard.

According to the case documents, the BNP leader at a party meeting declared Ziaur Rahman father of the nation. Later, Dhaka University Chhatra League leader Zahidul Islam filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station on February 25, 2021.