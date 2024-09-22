Crime & Justice
BSS, Dhaka
Sun Sep 22, 2024 10:38 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 22, 2024 10:40 PM

Crime & Justice

Tarique Rahman exempted from charges in DSA case

BSS, Dhaka
Sun Sep 22, 2024 10:38 PM
Tarique Rahman on new political party formation
File photo

A Dhaka court today exempted BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman from the charges in a case lodged under Digital Security Act (DSA).

Judge Noor-e-Alam of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal passed the order.

On July 29, the state pleaded for fresh investigation in the case and today was fixed for passing order in this regard.

According to the case documents, the BNP leader at a party meeting declared Ziaur Rahman father of the nation. Later, Dhaka University Chhatra League leader Zahidul Islam filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station on February 25, 2021.

